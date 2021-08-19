Advertisement

In unfriendly skies, fines for unruly passengers top $1 million

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(AP) - The number of incidents involving unruly airline passengers is growing, and so are the fines imposed by federal safety officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has proposed fines against 34 more passengers, pushing the total of potential penalties to more than $1 million this year.

The FAA says the fines are part of its crackdown against incidents on planes, most of them involving passengers who refuse to wear face masks.

In the latest cases, two people face fines topping $40,000. They have 30 days to appeal.

