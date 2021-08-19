Advertisement

Two arrested after hospital notifies TPD of possible child abuse

Ryan Wayman (left) and Ellen Wayman (right) face child abuse charges after a 5-year-old shows up at Topeka hospital with serious injuries.
Ryan Wayman (left) and Ellen Wayman (right) face child abuse charges after a 5-year-old shows up at Topeka hospital with serious injuries.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people have been arrested after a local hospital tipped police off to a possible child abuse situation.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Ryan D. Wayman, 28, and Ellen R. Wayman, 25, were arrested after an investigation into the abuse of two young children.

On Monday, Aug. 16, the Sheriff’s Office said it got word from a local hospital that a 5-year-old girl was allegedly being abused. During the investigation, officers found that two siblings, a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, had both sustained serious injuries from abuse.

Both children were placed into police protective custody.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Wayman was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for felony abuse of a child, ctorturerruel beating of a child and aggravated battery. Ellen Wyman was booked for felony aggravated endangering a child.

The incident is still under investigation.

