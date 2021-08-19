Topeka hotels break revenue record in July 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka hotels have earned the highest revenue on record for the month of July.

Visit Topeka says travel industry reporting from the month of July has shown the highest performance for the month on record since it began to keep a record in 2003.

The 2021 STR Report, the leading metric for the travel industry, shows that Topeka’s July 2021 hotel revenue was the highest ever at $4.93 million. This was also the highest revenue reported in the Topeka hospitality industry for 2021.

“This is incredibly encouraging news and is a testament that Topeka tremendous growth; we’re seeing more hotels, attractions and events than ever before,” said Sean Dixon, president, Visit Topeka. “What’s more, newer events, like Topeka Music Week and Country Stampede, serve as a catalyst to bring more people to Topeka, giving them the opportunity to fall in love with our community.”

Visit Topeka said in July 2020, it only reported $3.31 million and in July 2019, it reported $4.15 million. This is the second-highest revenue rate on record, just behind June 2019 at $5.22 million.

“Topeka travel scene continues to thrive thanks in part to its outstanding attractions and events, as well as its great hospitality industry,” said Brent Boles, chair of the Visit Topeka Board and partner at Schendel Lawn and Landscape. “As more signature events, like the Country Stampede, take root in Topeka, we’ll see a greater economic impact for our hotels, attractions and restaurants.”

“These numbers are an exciting validation of our resiliency as a destination and a real testament to the momentum we have going on in our community right now. Amid the setbacks and challenges, Topeka’s hotels have continued to provide excellent support and service to its guests,” said Kurt Young, executive director, Topeka Lodging Association. “I think Topeka will only continue to see higher occupancy rates as its great offerings are bettered highlighted and word of mouth grows, and our hospitality industry will be there to meet the demand this new growth entails.”

