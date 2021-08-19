Thursday forecast: Isolated showers/storms at times, most spots dry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The weather pattern will start to get more active as we end the work week and will continue over the weekend. While there are several chances for showers/storms to develop, the highest chance for more widely scattered rain is going to be late tomorrow into tomorrow night as a cold front pushes through.

The cold front that pushes through Friday night will stall out in southern Kansas Saturday and move back north as a warm front Saturday night which will lead to a wide range in temperatures and humidity levels in the next couple days.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Showers/storms are possible anytime across all of northeast Kansas however most spots will remain dry all day. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S/SE 5-15 mph. Heat index values around the mid 90s.

Tonight: Slight chance of showers/storms. Lows in the low-mid 70s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: The chance of showers/storms may occur at anytime however the main concern will be after 5pm when storms will really start getting going as the cold front pushes through. Highs will be slightly warmer than today with many spots in the low 90s however with a brief increase in humidity, heat indices in the upper 90s to 104 is possible. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Storms today and most of tomorrow will not be severe but lightning and winds 40-50 mph are possible in some of the stronger storms. Storms late Friday into Friday night have the higher potential to produce hail and 60 mph wind gusts. There will also be a very low risk for a brief tornado near the Nebraska border as well.

There does remain uncertainty on the storm timing this weekend but think the highest chance of rain will occur Saturday night and may even linger into Sunday morning. Sunday will be the warmer day (if rain doesn’t linger too long in the morning) and the more humid day.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be hot with heat indices approaching advisory conditions (heat indices at least 105) before cooler weather starts to make its way into the area Wednesday and Thursday.

With storm chances to end the week, if you have outdoor plans just stay weather aware. The only time frame that is most concerning where you really want to have a Plan B for making indoor plans is late Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

While most of the weekend is dry, there is the potential for rain to linger into Sunday morning for portions of northeast KS. Low confidence on if and where rain may linger so keep checking back for updates.

Heat and humidity are going to be a factor especially tomorrow (more humidity vs heat) but especially Monday and Tuesday (both heat/humidity). Plan ahead on making sure you’re hydrating and staying safe.

Hail/wind threat with a low but not 0% chance of a tornado with storms especially after 5pm (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

