Three-vehicle crash reported just north of Topeka

Emergency crews are responding Thursday morning to a report of a three-vehicle crash at N.W....
Emergency crews are responding Thursday morning to a report of a three-vehicle crash at N.W. 46th and Rochester Road, just north of Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews are responding Thursday morning to a report of a three-vehicle crash just north of Topeka.

The collision was reported around 7:42 a.m. at N.W. 46th and Rochester Road.

The location is just south of Seaman High School.

At least one person was reported to be injured. The extent of the person’s injuries wasn’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

