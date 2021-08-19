Three-vehicle crash reported just north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews are responding Thursday morning to a report of a three-vehicle crash just north of Topeka.

The collision was reported around 7:42 a.m. at N.W. 46th and Rochester Road.

The location is just south of Seaman High School.

At least one person was reported to be injured. The extent of the person’s injuries wasn’t immediately available.

