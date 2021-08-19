SWAT responds to standoff in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 4:50 p.m. Update: Police and negotiators are still on the scene of a standoff in south Wichita.

Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of E. MacArthur around 11:45 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report a man waving a gun in his front yard.

When officers arrived, police said the man fired his gun and now refuses to come out of the house.

Wichita police have asked neighbors to evacuate the area while they attempt to use time and distance to de-escalate the situation and resolve it peacefully.

The SWAT team has been called out to a residence in south Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm a call about a situation in the 1000 block of East MacArthur came in around 11:45 a.m.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene.

