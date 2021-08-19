Strategic Leadership Academy to host last community engagement event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County residents have a chance to engage with local law enforcement agencies at a community engagement event.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m., the Strategic Leadership Academy will host the last scheduled community event at Lundgren/Community Resource Center North, 1020 NE Forest Ave.

The Sheriff’s Office said its goal is to strengthen engagement between law enforcement and community members by allowing both groups to participate, teach and learn in a direct and collaborative space.

