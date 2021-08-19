Shortages of hospital beds, PPE prompt Shawnee Co. Emergency Disaster Declaration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Six weeks after Shawnee Co.’s last emergency disaster declaration expired, one was put into place Thursday.

Shawnee Co. Commission Board Chair Kevin Cook signed off on the action at Thursday’s meeting at the request of Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Incident Commander and Emergency Management Director, Dusty Nichols.

Nichols said the move signals to the state of Kansas that the county is closer to needing federal recovery funds to help treat COVID-19 in the county.

He said the area is now seeing shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), hospital beds and staffing.

“We had that attitude that we’re back to normal, we’re not back to normal we’re not there yet,” Nichols said.

“We actually came out of the disaster declaration that we had at the end of June and we were doing pretty good there for a while but delta has really been wreaking havoc on us right now the caseloads are going up, everything is being used.”

Nichols said he thinks an Emergency Disaster Declaration is the right move for the county.

“We’re hopefully a little ahead of the game because we didn’t have to ask for anything yet,” he explained.

“In our pre-planning, we’re identifying some other stuff we might be short on including staffing, possible other funding or facilities we might need to assist in further pandemic situations.”

Nichols said he hopes the move will get residents to be aware of the severity of the Delta variant.

“I’m hoping that people kind of start paying attention to our resource shortages the reason we’re at this level because mitigation strategies are not working or they would work if people followed them,” he said.

“We need to vaccinate and social distance where we can, please pay attention mask up where you can, social distance this is projected to get worse and in order to not let it get worse, we have to use those mitigation strategies.”

Stormont Vail hospital and University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus told 13 NEWS they are currently not experiencing any PPE shortages but they are monitoring the declaration.

Meanwhile, commissioners also approved for Emergency Management to apply for a grant to cover the costs of the Stormont Vail Events Center’s vaccine clinic.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.