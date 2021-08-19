Shawnee Co. now seeing “high” transmission of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County health officials announced Thursday the community is once again seeing a high transmission of COVID-19.

The latest Community Indicator Report reveals Shawnee County is seeing an increase in weekly cases and percent positivity rate for the 8th consecutive week. This fueled a jump in four points, now putting the county at a total summary index score of 19.

From August 8-14 the county reported 734 new cases, up from 567 the previous week.

The percent of positive tests is now at 11.4%, which moves the community into the “substantial” zone on that portion of the indicator report.

Stress on the county’s hospital systems also saw a slight jump putting it at the top of its measure.

