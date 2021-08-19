Advertisement

Shawnee Co. now seeing “high” transmission of COVID-19

Shawnee County saw an increase in weekly cases and percent positivity for the 8th consecutive...
Shawnee County saw an increase in weekly cases and percent positivity for the 8th consecutive week.(Shawnee Co. Health Department)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County health officials announced Thursday the community is once again seeing a high transmission of COVID-19.

The latest Community Indicator Report reveals Shawnee County is seeing an increase in weekly cases and percent positivity rate for the 8th consecutive week. This fueled a jump in four points, now putting the county at a total summary index score of 19.

From August 8-14 the county reported 734 new cases, up from 567 the previous week.

The percent of positive tests is now at 11.4%, which moves the community into the “substantial” zone on that portion of the indicator report.

Stress on the county’s hospital systems also saw a slight jump putting it at the top of its measure.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde (far left), Jovan Pecina (left), Alan Alanis (center), Armando Nunez...
Five arrested for murder after leaving teen to die in burning car in 2017
Robert Davis
Lawrence man behind bars after stabbing dog, killing owner in Dillon’s parking lot
An early-morning fire caused an estimated $50,000 damage to a Topeka Pizza.
Fire at Topeka Pizza causes estimated $50,000 in damage
An armyworm in a farm
Fall armyworm invasion seen in area lawns, farms
The CDC's COVID community transmission map showed 99 of 105 Kansas counties at substantial or...
Number of new COVID cases, hospitalizations in Kansas reaches late-January levels

Latest News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 8-19-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 8-19-21
One lane of I-70 on the Polk Quincy Viaduct to close Monday
Emergency crews are responding Thursday morning to a report of a three-vehicle crash at N.W....
Three-vehicle crash reported just north of Topeka
Berryton Elementary shared this photo of the 284th Air Support Squadron welcoming late TSgt....
Airmen greet late TSgt. Wesley Kubie’s son on 1st day of school