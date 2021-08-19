Advertisement

Sen. Moran questions VA about veteran support during Afghanistan withdrawal

FILE
FILE(Live 5)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Moran is demanding answers about what kind of support the Department of Veterans Affairs had in place for veterans after troops withdrew from Afghanistan.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), ranking member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, says he requested answers from Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough about the department’s plans and preparations to support veterans during and after the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Our military servicemembers fought honorably to accomplish every mission their country asked of them, and as veterans, many of them continue to fight for the safety and well-being of our Afghan allies,” wrote Sen. Moran. “How the United States concludes our involvement in Afghanistan will have lasting impacts on both our Afghan allies and on the brave men and women whose honor will forever be entwined with the fate of the country in which they fought. The VA has an important role to play in how our country ends this war and deals with its aftermath. I will work to make certain we do all we can to see that this war is ended responsibly and its aftermath is dealt with compassionately.”

Sen. Moran shared resources for veterans struggling with the events unfolding in Afghanistan on Monday. He said veterans can feel frustrated, sad, helpless, distressed, angry or betrayed right now and that mental health symptoms could become more prominent.

“The veterans who answered the call to protect our nation after September 11 deserve our utmost respect and gratitude,” said Sen. Moran. “These veterans brought justice to Osama bin Laden and served with duty and purpose. They also need to know they are not alone and that we will never forget their sacrifice. I encourage each of us to reach out to our friends and loved ones who have served to check-in and make certain they know they are loved and that their service made a difference.”

To read the full letter, click HERE.

Kansas legislators blame White House for crisis in Afghanistan, work to get veterans help

