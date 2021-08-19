Sen. Marshall calls for accountability of U.S. military equipment that could fall into hands of Taliban

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has called on the U.S. Secretary of Defense for accountability of U.S. military equipment that could potentially fall into the hands of the Taliban.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he joined colleagues to send a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, which demands a full account of U.S. military equipment left behind in Afghanistan that has already or has the potential to fall into the hands of the Taliban and terrorist allies.

“It is unconscionable that high-tech military equipment paid for by U.S. taxpayers has fallen into the hands of the Taliban and their terrorist allies. Securing U.S. assets should have been among the top priorities for the U.S. Department of Defense prior to announcing the withdrawal from Afghanistan,” said the letter.

On Tuesday, Sen. Marshall said he launched an email address so that American citizens in Afghanistan could get assistance to evacuate. Those that have a loved one still in the country can email EvacHelp@Marshall.Senate.Gov or call 785-829-9000 for help.

“The situation in Afghanistan remains chaotic and unstable. Despite conditions on the ground, our top priority should be protecting and evacuating any American that remains in Afghanistan,” said Sen. Marshall. “My staff stands ready to help Kansans with family, friends, and loved ones who are still trying to exit the country. I understand the dangerous and unpredictable conditions occurring in Afghanistan right now and stand ready to provide assistance to Kansans and all Americans seeking to return to the U.S.”

To read the full letter sent to the U.S. Secretary of Defense, click HERE.

