Advertisement

Sen. Marshall calls for accountability of U.S. military equipment that could fall into hands of Taliban

FILE - Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in...
FILE - Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Thousands of people packed into the Afghan capital's airport on Monday, rushing the tarmac and pushing onto planes in desperate attempts to flee the country after the Taliban overthrew the Western-backed government.(Rahmat Gul | AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has called on the U.S. Secretary of Defense for accountability of U.S. military equipment that could potentially fall into the hands of the Taliban.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he joined colleagues to send a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, which demands a full account of U.S. military equipment left behind in Afghanistan that has already or has the potential to fall into the hands of the Taliban and terrorist allies.

“It is unconscionable that high-tech military equipment paid for by U.S. taxpayers has fallen into the hands of the Taliban and their terrorist allies. Securing U.S. assets should have been among the top priorities for the U.S. Department of Defense prior to announcing the withdrawal from Afghanistan,” said the letter.

On Tuesday, Sen. Marshall said he launched an email address so that American citizens in Afghanistan could get assistance to evacuate. Those that have a loved one still in the country can email EvacHelp@Marshall.Senate.Gov or call 785-829-9000 for help.

“The situation in Afghanistan remains chaotic and unstable. Despite conditions on the ground, our top priority should be protecting and evacuating any American that remains in Afghanistan,” said Sen. Marshall. “My staff stands ready to help Kansans with family, friends, and loved ones who are still trying to exit the country. I understand the dangerous and unpredictable conditions occurring in Afghanistan right now and stand ready to provide assistance to Kansans and all Americans seeking to return to the U.S.”

To read the full letter sent to the U.S. Secretary of Defense, click HERE.

Kansas legislators blame White House for crisis in Afghanistan, work to get veterans help

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde (far left), Jovan Pecina (left), Alan Alanis (center), Armando Nunez...
Five arrested for murder after leaving teen to die in burning car in 2017
Robert Davis
Lawrence man behind bars after stabbing dog, killing owner in Dillon’s parking lot
An early-morning fire caused an estimated $50,000 damage to a Topeka Pizza.
Fire at Topeka Pizza causes estimated $50,000 in damage
Emergency Disaster Declaration approved for Shawnee County
The CDC's COVID community transmission map showed 99 of 105 Kansas counties at substantial or...
Number of new COVID cases, hospitalizations in Kansas reaches late-January levels

Latest News

Crime Stoppers and the FBI are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of...
FBI, Crime Stoppers offer reward in string of Topeka armed robberies
FILE
LPD identifies victim of fatal stabbing in Dillon’s parking lot
FILE
COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinics continue statewide
Courtesy: State Rep. Sara Walsh/Twitter
Mo. Rep. Sara Walsh’s husband dies after contracting COVID-19