Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts public forum for potential law enforcement center

By Isaac French
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is trying to lock down plans for a new building.

On Wednesday, they invited people to tour and give thoughts on the facility.

Two separate buildings with the same problem.

“The current facilities are full of black mold, outdated, the water, the plumbing, electrical, we’re out of space. As you’ve seen from the tour, we don’t have any space for files or anything like that and it just unsafe, its unsafe for the people who work here,” said Sheriff Wells.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office plans to bring their office space and the jail together in one facility.

they say they can do it without raising residents’ taxes.

A community board voted to pursue a 144-bed facility, allowing the county to earn money by housing inmates for other agencies.

“That’s our goal, to fix both of our facilities, because we have two buildings and we want to bring them under one roof’” said Wells. “Create a revenue for the county, that’s the reason we’re trying to do a revenue based jail so it brings in income to the county that’s above and beyond paying for the actual facility.”

Osage County residents were invited in Wednesday for a tour of the current facility and a preview of the planned law enforcement center it would include 16 beds dedicated to mental health needs.

“I want their opinion because i want them to see what the current facility is and i want them to vote, i want them to be a part of this, this is a huge endeavor and I want them to be a a part of it”

Sheriff Wells says he expects the law enforcement center to be on the ballot in November or shortly after. If passed, he said it would take about fourteen months for a groundbreaking.

Osage Co. Sheriff's Office hosts public forum for potential law enforcement center
