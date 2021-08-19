One lane of I-70 on the Polk Quincy Viaduct to close Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation said they will be closing one lane of I-70 on the Polk Quincy Viaduct Monday for emergency deck patching.

Work on the one-mile stretch of westbound I-70 is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Aug. 23.

KDOT crews will close the right lane of westbound I-70 on the Polk Quincy Viaduct as well as the SE 2nd St. and SE Madison St. on-ramp. They said the speed limit will be reduced to 50 mph in the work zone.

Work will take place during the day Monday through Saturday.

KDOT said the project will cost $240,000 and should be complete in mid-September.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.