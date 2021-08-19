Advertisement

New ‘Jeopardy!’ host apologizes for previous comments about women

Mike Richards issued an apology after clips from a podcast he hosted reemerged.
Mike Richards issued an apology after clips from a podcast he hosted reemerged.(Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray Media Group) - The new host of “Jeopardy!” is apologizing for past statements about women.

A website called The Ringer says it found 2013 and 2014 episodes of a podcast Mike Richards hosted, called “The Randumb Show,” in which Richards reportedly commented on women’s bodies.

The Ringer says the audio has been removed from the internet, although the website and TMZ posted some of the old clips.

Variety released a statement from Richards in which he calls his words a thoughtless, insensitive misjudgment.

“Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry,” Richards said in part in the statement.

“Jeopardy!” has not released a comment on Richards’ apology or on previous statements.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde (far left), Jovan Pecina (left), Alan Alanis (center), Armando Nunez...
Five arrested for murder after leaving teen to die in burning car in 2017
Robert Davis
Lawrence man behind bars after stabbing dog, killing owner in Dillon’s parking lot
An early-morning fire caused an estimated $50,000 damage to a Topeka Pizza.
Fire at Topeka Pizza causes estimated $50,000 in damage
An armyworm in a farm
Fall armyworm invasion seen in area lawns, farms
The CDC's COVID community transmission map showed 99 of 105 Kansas counties at substantial or...
Number of new COVID cases, hospitalizations in Kansas reaches late-January levels

Latest News

Berryton Elementary shared this photo of the 284th Air Support Squadron welcoming late TSgt....
Airmen greet late TSgt. Wesley Kubie’s son on 1st day of school
Texas state Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House of Representatives, is joined by...
EXPLAINER: Texas Democrats and threat of arrest over holdout
A CNN producer was nearly rifle-butted by a member of the Taliban
Taliban block airport access with gunfire in Kabul
President Joe Biden addressed the crisis in Afghanistan on Monday afternoon.
Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation