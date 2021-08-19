Advertisement

Motorcycle crash seriously injures Manhattan man

A Manhattan man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening in Riley County, authorities said.(WCAX)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening in Riley County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday in the median of K-18 highway, about 6 miles northeast of Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Harley-Davidson FLHR Road King motorcycle was traveling east on K-18 highway at a high rate of speed.

The patrol said the rider couldn’t negotiate a curve on the roadway and entered the median, where the motorcycle rolled several times.

The rider, Joshua C. Campbell, 43, was ejected from the motorcycle.

The patrol said Campbell was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries.

