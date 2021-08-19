Advertisement

Mo. Rep. Sara Walsh’s husband dies after contracting COVID-19

Courtesy: State Rep. Sara Walsh/Twitter
Courtesy: State Rep. Sara Walsh/Twitter(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri state lawmaker who is running for Congress has announced that her husband has died after the couple was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Republican State Rep. Sara Walsh, of Ashland, thanked everyone who had prayed for her husband, Steve Walsh, in announcing Thursday in a tweet that he had died. He was 63.

Neither she nor her husband had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Sara Walsh, who is running for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s 4th congressional district seat, said over the weekend that she had recovered and was out of quarantine.

She said previously that she did not get the vaccine because it has not been fully approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration and she was concerned about risk factors, although research has shown it is safe.

KRCG-TV reported that she also said she was not concerned about being vaccinated because she had been healthy since the pandemic began.

Gov. Mike Parson held a moment of silence Thursday for the Walsh family while speaking at the Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the State Fair.

And Hartzler said in a statement that Steve Walsh, who served as her press secretary, had “an enormous heart” and asked for privacy for his family. Sarah Walsh described her husband in an earlier tweet as her “sweet love.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde (far left), Jovan Pecina (left), Alan Alanis (center), Armando Nunez...
Five arrested for murder after leaving teen to die in burning car in 2017
Robert Davis
Lawrence man behind bars after stabbing dog, killing owner in Dillon’s parking lot
An early-morning fire caused an estimated $50,000 damage to a Topeka Pizza.
Fire at Topeka Pizza causes estimated $50,000 in damage
The CDC's COVID community transmission map showed 99 of 105 Kansas counties at substantial or...
Number of new COVID cases, hospitalizations in Kansas reaches late-January levels
Crews battling fire at south Topeka motel
Early-morning fire causes estimated $35,000 damage at south Topeka motel

Latest News

FILE
Douglas County mandates masks for children not eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Emergency Disaster Declaration approved for Shawnee County
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said the vaccine is still highly effective in preventing...
Murthy: Drop in vaccine protection 'against mild to moderate disease'
'Redneck Riviera' among nation's virus hotspots