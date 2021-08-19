Advertisement

Made with love, Fedeli’s serves up new menu in downtown Topeka

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After months of planning, people are invited to get a taste of downtown’s newest restaurant.

Greater Topeka Partnership members joined a ribbon cutting Thursday for Fedeli’s Italian Restaurant at the Cyrus Hotel, 920 S. Kansas Ave. It’s the re-branding of what used to be the Weather Room.

Fedeli’s menu boasts steaks, and authentic Italian food, with an extensive wine list and unique cocktails. Cyrus Hotel General Manager Zackary Oxley says the food is made with “purpose and love.”

He says people are welcome to come as fancy or casual as they prefer.

“It’s upscale but approachable,” Oxley said. “We want you to feel comfortable here and just about any attire. We are not snooty, we’re not snobbish, we really want to bring in everyone from Topeka to come out and enjoy what we have to offer.”

Fedeli’s is open seven days a week for dinner - and breakfast - inside the Cyrus Hotel.

