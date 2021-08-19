Advertisement

LPD identifies victim of fatal stabbing in Dillon’s parking lot

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim of a fatal stabbing in a Dillon’s parking lot in which a dog was also severely injured has been identified.

The Lawrence Police Department has identified the victim of a stabbing victim in the 23rd St. Dillon’s parking lot as Daniel Evan Brooks, 66, of Lawrence.

LPD was called to the parking lot on Wednesday morning around 8:20 a.m. Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene. Rober Earl Davis, 54, of Lawrence, was arrested for the incident.

According to the Police Department, Davis also stabbed Brooks’ dog. The dog sustained severe injuries and was taken to a local animal hospital. The dog is now recovering at the Lawrence Humane Society.

