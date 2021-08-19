Kansas Highway Patrol stresses safety ahead of Labor Day holiday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is stressing safety ahead of the Labor Day holiday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it will join local and state law enforcement agencies from Aug. 20 to Sept. 6, in order to help keep Kansans safe on the roads and decrease the number of impaired drivers.

The Patrol said it will participate in the annual “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.” campaign. For this enforcement, the Kansas Department of Transportation has provided funds for troopers to work overtime so more officials can patrol the roadways to help reduce the number and severity of crashes.

“As the summer travel season comes to a close, the Kansas Highway Patrol will be working to ensure our travelers make it to their destinations safely. As you celebrate the upcoming Labor Day weekend, we urge everyone to play it safe and have a sober driver or use a rideshare service if you will be drinking,” said Lieutenant Candice Breshears. “If you are traveling and suspect another motorist may be impaired, please dial 911.”

KHP said if Kansans plan to travel for Labor Day, they should consider the following tips:

Always wear your seatbelt every trip, every time. It’s your best defense against impaired drivers.

Check your vehicle’s condition, including tires, fluid levels and mechanical equipment.

Check road conditions at www.kandrive.org to look for construction or delays on your route.

Allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination.

Buckle up and make sure your children are in the appropriately fitted child safety seats.

Have an emergency kit in your vehicle with essentials such as water, flashlights, chargers, blankets and non-perishable food.

Always have a sober driver before you drink alcohol away from home or take a sober ride to and from the location if you will be consuming alcohol. Remember, this is your decision.

Before you take a new prescription medication, check your medication for driving warnings.

Before you choose to drive after drinking, know that Kansas Ignition Interlock laws require that any driver convicted of driving under the influence (DUI) must install an Ignition Interlock Device, including an electronic log device, on every vehicle you own or which is registered to you.

Before you choose to drink and drive, think about your family, friends, coworkers and neighbors.

Troopers said they wish safe travels to everyone on Kansas’ roadways.

If in need of KHP assistance, dial *47.

