Junction City officers arrest man after he attempts to run away

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man is behind bars after he attempted to run away as officers tried to serve an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

The Junction City Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 19, officers attempted to arrest Carlton Wayne Solton Jr. for an outstanding warrant from the Kansas Department of Corrections. It said he ran away and with the help of the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office, Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol, a perimeter was set up.

According to JCPD, the pursuit began on N. East St. just past Cracker Barrel and ended when Solton was arrested at the USA Inn.

JCPD said Solton is being held without bond at the Geary Co. Detention Center.

