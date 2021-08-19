John Brown exhibit to be highlighted at Lawrence museum

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The life of John Brown will be told through the eyes of key historical figures like Harriet Tubman in a new exhibit at the Watkins Museum of History in Lawrence.

The Watkins Museum of History in Lawrence says visitors will soon be able to explore the life of one of history’s most radical abolitionists at the “Encountering John Brown” exhibition which will come to the museum on Sept. 4. This will mark the display’s debut traveling exhibition, which was developed, designed, built and toured by Overland Traveling Exhibits.

According to the Museum, the exhibition tells the story of Brown’s involvement in the pre-Civil War anti-slavery movement and the violent clashes in Bleeding Kansas in the mid-1850s. The story will be told through the eyes of key historical figures he met, like Frederick Douglass, Robert E. Lee and Harriet Tubman.

Watkins Museum said “Encountering John Brown” uses expressive portraits from artist Brad Sneer to explore Brown’s story from his Ohio abolitionist roots, his role in Bleeding Kansas, to his plan to start with a slave insurrection which began with overtaking Harpers Ferry.

According to staff, Sneed is a well-regarded artist and book illustrator who lives in Prairie Village with his family. Sneed was born and raised in Kansas and studied illustration at the University of Kansas in Lawrence. He has illustrated over two dozen books throughout his career and appeared in newspapers, magazines and product packaging.

The Museum said the exhibit will be on display from Sept. 4, through Nov. 6. at the intersection of 11th and Massachusetts St. in Lawrence.

