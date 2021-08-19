Advertisement

John Brown exhibit to be highlighted at Lawrence museum

FILE - The Tragic Prelude features John Brown, an abolitionist, with a Beecher's Bible and a...
FILE - The Tragic Prelude features John Brown, an abolitionist, with a Beecher's Bible and a rifle. The mural stands in the Kansas Statehouse.(WIBW/Reina Flores)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The life of John Brown will be told through the eyes of key historical figures like Harriet Tubman in a new exhibit at the Watkins Museum of History in Lawrence.

The Watkins Museum of History in Lawrence says visitors will soon be able to explore the life of one of history’s most radical abolitionists at the “Encountering John Brown” exhibition which will come to the museum on Sept. 4. This will mark the display’s debut traveling exhibition, which was developed, designed, built and toured by Overland Traveling Exhibits.

According to the Museum, the exhibition tells the story of Brown’s involvement in the pre-Civil War anti-slavery movement and the violent clashes in Bleeding Kansas in the mid-1850s. The story will be told through the eyes of key historical figures he met, like Frederick Douglass, Robert E. Lee and Harriet Tubman.

Watkins Museum said “Encountering John Brown” uses expressive portraits from artist Brad Sneer to explore Brown’s story from his Ohio abolitionist roots, his role in Bleeding Kansas, to his plan to start with a slave insurrection which began with overtaking Harpers Ferry.

According to staff, Sneed is a well-regarded artist and book illustrator who lives in Prairie Village with his family. Sneed was born and raised in Kansas and studied illustration at the University of Kansas in Lawrence. He has illustrated over two dozen books throughout his career and appeared in newspapers, magazines and product packaging.

The Museum said the exhibit will be on display from Sept. 4, through Nov. 6. at the intersection of 11th and Massachusetts St. in Lawrence.

Battle of Black Jack remembered 165 years later

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde (far left), Jovan Pecina (left), Alan Alanis (center), Armando Nunez...
Five arrested for murder after leaving teen to die in burning car in 2017
Robert Davis
Lawrence man behind bars after stabbing dog, killing owner in Dillon’s parking lot
An early-morning fire caused an estimated $50,000 damage to a Topeka Pizza.
Fire at Topeka Pizza causes estimated $50,000 in damage
Emergency Disaster Declaration approved for Shawnee County
The CDC's COVID community transmission map showed 99 of 105 Kansas counties at substantial or...
Number of new COVID cases, hospitalizations in Kansas reaches late-January levels

Latest News

Students bring their belongings to campus on Washburn's Move-In Day
Washburn welcomes students on Move In Day
Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Highway Patrol stresses safety ahead of Labor Day holiday
FILE - Topeka's Capital Plaza Hotel
Topeka hotels break revenue record in July 2021
FILE
Restrictions return in some parts of Kansas as cases rise