Iola man banned from doing business in Kansas after he failed to provide what was paid for

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Iola will no longer be able to do business in Kansas because he did not provide goods two customers had already paid for.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Don Diebolt, of Iola, and his contracting company have been banned from doing business in the Sunflower State and ordered to pay over $18,000 in restitution and $40,000 in penalties for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

According to Schmidt, Diebolt, doing business as Diebolt LLC, was permanently banned from doing business in Kansas after Allen Co. District Court Judge Daniel Creitz approved a default judgment when he failed to respond to a lawsuit Schmidt had filed against him. He said Diebolt was ordered to pay two customers a total of $18,348.11 in restitution.

Diebolt had been accused of violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act when he failed to provide what customers had paid for and made consumer transactions that were excessively one-sided in his favor.

