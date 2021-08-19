Former KU basketball player is urging qualifiers to get their third dose

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Alonzo Jamison has laid low throughout the pandemic.

“This coming January I will actually have five years as a kidney survivor, I had a donation back in 2017 and so once you have a transplant you have to go on an immuno drug just because you don’t have an immune system anymore so that is why a lot of immunocompromise people stayed at home during the pandemic these past years because if we do catch it can go downhill pretty quickly,” he said.

Late last week -- federal health officials approved the third dose of the Covid vaccine for some people who are immunocompromised.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it’s a narrow list.

“Anyone who has active cancer or recently treated for cancer or a history of an organ transplant or a stem cell transplant or anyone who has any severe HIV and then there are some additional groups that can be more difficult to parse out, the first is if you have the primary immune deficiency syndrome,” said Dr. Erin Locke.

Dr. Erin Locke says the health department has seen nearly 40 people get their third dose this week-

She said it’s different from a booster, which healthy people would get after about eight months. The immunocompromised need the extra dose for full protection.

“They didn’t quite get to what we would want them to have with immunity with the first two doses, so the third dose is meant to get them there,” Locke says.

Jamison didn’t wait, getting his third dose from a pharmacy over the weekend. He urges anyone hesitating to reach out.

“Go get it and talk to your doctor or your primary doctor and I think everybody is on the same level know that the CDC came out and said people that are immunocompromised get the third dose and do it as possible as you can, talk to your doctor and you can get it from different stores,” Jamison said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.