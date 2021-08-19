First day of school brings mixed emotions as students return to the classroom

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The first day of school brings a mixture of emotions for both the students and the parents, USD 383 Manhattan Ogden students returned to the classroom on Wednesday morning.

Many students were ready to return to the classroom to start their next adventure, while others were more hesitant to leave their parents.

“It was crazy here this morning, but everybody was excited, a few tears, parents and kids, and teachers are ready, so we’re ready to roll.” Amanda Arnold Elementary School Principal Kathy Stitt says.

Teachers and staff welcomed students back to school with a smile and encouraging words to help make the transition back to the classroom a bit easier.

“We are so happy to have kids back in school and five days a week.” Stitt says.

Students in USD 383 are required to wear face masks while inside the school buildings and while riding on school buses.

“We have taken every safety precaution possible. We ended the year with safety in place, started the year safety in place.” Stitt says.

School officials plan to keep students in the classroom, learning in person for as long as they can this school year.

“We’re ready to go, it’s time to learn, time to have everybody back together, and we’re going to have a great school year.” Stitt says.

The USD 383 school board is requiring face masks be worn while inside all school buildings, as for school buses, those fall under the federal regulation for face masks on public transportation.

Students attended school for a half day, as a transition back into the school year, and will return to the classrooms on Thursday for a full day of classes.

