FBI, Crime Stoppers offer reward in string of Topeka armed robberies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Information that leads to the identification or arrest of a suspect in a recent string of armed robberies could be rewarded up to $4,500.

The Topeka Police Department says Crime Stoppers and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are offering rewards for information about a recent string of armed robberies in Topeka. The FBI and TPD are working to investigate two convenience store robberies that happened in August.

On Aug. 8, around 8:45 p.m., TPD said the Dollar General at 1920 SW 10th St. was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerks. He was described as a male with a light asking complexion, around 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. It said he took an undisclosed amount of cash from the drawers and was last seen running from the business northbound.

On Aug. 15, around 12:21 a.m., TPD said the Kwik Shop at 102 SW 37th St. was also robbed at gunpoint. He entered the business with a handgun, demanded money and then assaulted the clerk. He was described as an African American male of medium to light skin complexion, about 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs about 175 points. He was last seen running from the business eastbound.

During the Kwik Shop robbery, TPD said there were several people inside the business who ran when the robbery happened. TPD and the FBI would like to speak with these people.

Anyone who may have information about either of the robberies or identity or location of the suspect is asked to contact the Topeka Police Department or FBI.

Crime Stoppers said it is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. To submit an anonymous tip, call 785-234-0007.

Separately, the FBI said it is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the identification, arrest or conviction of the suspect. Tips can be submitted to the FBI by calling 785-231-1700.

