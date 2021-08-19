Emporia State WBB adds Notre Dame to nonconference slate

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State women’s hoops added a Division I opponent to their nonconference slate Thursday.

The Lady Hornets will take on Notre Dame at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend Nov. 2.

The Fighting Irish finished last season 10-10, falling to Clemson in the ACC Tournament. Notre Dame most recently won the NCAA Tournament in 2018.

Emporia State went 18-7 last year, capped off by a trip to the Big Dance.

