Emporia State WBB adds Notre Dame to nonconference slate

Tre'Zure Jobe
Tre'Zure Jobe(Emporia State Athletics | Emporia State Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State women’s hoops added a Division I opponent to their nonconference slate Thursday.

The Lady Hornets will take on Notre Dame at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend Nov. 2.

The Fighting Irish finished last season 10-10, falling to Clemson in the ACC Tournament. Notre Dame most recently won the NCAA Tournament in 2018.

Emporia State went 18-7 last year, capped off by a trip to the Big Dance.

