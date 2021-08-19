Emergency Disaster Declaration approved for Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emergency Disaster Declaration has been approved in Shawnee Co. as resources dwindle over the resurgence of COVID-19.

Shawnee Co. Commission Chair Kevin Cook approved Shawnee County Emergency Manager Dusty Nichol’s request during Thursday morning’s meeting.

Nichols told commissioners that since the end of June hospitals have started running low on resources such as PPE, beds, and staffing.

The emergency declaration will last for seven days.

Commissioners hope the state will take note of the situation in Shawnee County and take action of their own.

Next week, commissioners are expected to consider declaring a county resolution that would replace the current disaster declaration.

At the meeting, Emergency Management officials say the new resolution would go through October 28th.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.