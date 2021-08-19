Advertisement

Emergency Disaster Declaration approved for Shawnee County

(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emergency Disaster Declaration has been approved in Shawnee Co. as resources dwindle over the resurgence of COVID-19.

Shawnee Co. Commission Chair Kevin Cook approved Shawnee County Emergency Manager Dusty Nichol’s request during Thursday morning’s meeting.

Nichols told commissioners that since the end of June hospitals have started running low on resources such as PPE, beds, and staffing.

The emergency declaration will last for seven days.

Commissioners hope the state will take note of the situation in Shawnee County and take action of their own.

Next week, commissioners are expected to consider declaring a county resolution that would replace the current disaster declaration.

At the meeting, Emergency Management officials say the new resolution would go through October 28th.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde (far left), Jovan Pecina (left), Alan Alanis (center), Armando Nunez...
Five arrested for murder after leaving teen to die in burning car in 2017
Robert Davis
Lawrence man behind bars after stabbing dog, killing owner in Dillon’s parking lot
An early-morning fire caused an estimated $50,000 damage to a Topeka Pizza.
Fire at Topeka Pizza causes estimated $50,000 in damage
An armyworm in a farm
Fall armyworm invasion seen in area lawns, farms
The CDC's COVID community transmission map showed 99 of 105 Kansas counties at substantial or...
Number of new COVID cases, hospitalizations in Kansas reaches late-January levels

Latest News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 8-19-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 8-19-21
One lane of I-70 on the Polk Quincy Viaduct to close Monday
Shawnee County saw an increase in weekly cases and percent positivity for the 8th consecutive...
Shawnee Co. now seeing “high” transmission of COVID-19
Emergency crews responded Thursday morning to a three-vehicle crash just west of N.W. 46th and...
Three-vehicle crash reported just north of Topeka