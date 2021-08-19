Douglas County mandates masks for children not eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Children ages 2-11 will now be required to wear face masks while in indoor public spaces in Douglas Co.

The Douglas County Commission voted Wednesday night to approve a mask mandate for children ages 2 - 11 while they are indoors in public, in healthcare settings and while utilizing public transportation. It said due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the region, the Centers for Disease Control and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment have suggested mitigation efforts be increased.

According to the County, those exempt from the mandate include children with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability; those that are deaf or heard of hearing; those engaged in religious services, ceremonies or activities, those actively eating or drinking at a restaurant and those engaged in a lawful activity where wearing a face covering is prohibited by law.

The order became effective at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19. and will be enforced until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Douglas Co. said because children under the age of 12 are not eligible for COVID-19 vaccines and because the Delta variant, the current dominant strain, is highly transmissible in those that are unvaccinated the mandate is needed.

Douglas County is home to Baldwin City Public School USD 348, Eudora Public Schools USD 491, Lawrence Public Schools USD 497 and Perry-Lecompton Public Schools USD 343. All will be required to follow the mandate in schools that are located within the county.

Perry-Lecompton USD 343 is split between Douglas and Jefferson counties and will host a school board meeting to discuss what the order means for its students on Thursday night at 7 p.m., which will be live-streamed. Lecompton Elementary School is the only school in USD 343 to be affected.

