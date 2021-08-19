Advertisement

Dog stabbed in deadly Lawrence attack expected to recover

The Lawrence Humane Society is caring for Bear, the dog, who was stabbed on Wednesday when his...
The Lawrence Humane Society is caring for Bear, the dog, who was stabbed on Wednesday when his owner was killed in the parking of a local Dillons store.(Lawrence Humane Society)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - The Lawrence Humane Society says that a dog that was stabbed at a grocery store in an attack that killed its owner is expected to recover.

The organization said in a social media post said that the dog, named Bear, sustained a stab wound to his side early Wednesday in the attack at a Dillons store in Lawrence. The dog’s owner has not yet been identified.

The Lawrence Humane Society said that the dog initially was in shock, but his wound had been repaired and his prognosis is good.

Police arrested 54-year-old Robert Earl Davis at the scene on suspicion of second-degree murder and cruelty to animals. 

Posted by Lawrence Humane Society on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

