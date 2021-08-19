Advertisement

Demolition order from the City of Topeka sent to White Lakes Mall owner

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has ordered the owner of the White Lakes Mall, KDL, Inc., to demolish the building or sell it to new investors to demolish in 30 days.

The order states the Administrative Hearing Officer finds the structure is so deteriorated or has become so dangerous, unsafe and unsanitary that the cost to repair the structure is unreasonable.

Officials with the city say it could cost more than $1,000,000 with taxpayer money if the city has to do it.

An official with the city says the mall never met the criteria for demolition, up until a fire in late December that caused about $100,000 in damage on the outside and inside of the buildings.

We’ve received excl;ssive video from the inside of the mall. The video comes from Henry McClure, he is a real estate broker and developer. He says he knows of people interested in buying the White Lakes Mall, demolishing it, then re-purposing the lot. He believes it’s too lost and they should sell it for parts and create new methods of profit in the area, not only for the mall but the surrounding businesses on SW Topeka Boulevard.

