Crews battling fire at south Topeka motel

By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are battling a fire early Thursday at a south Topeka motel.

The blaze was reported around 540 a.m. at the Country Club Motel, in the 3700 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

First-arriving crews reported smoke and flames coming from a unit on the north side of the motel complex.

Traffic in the 3700 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard was shut down in both directions as fire crews connected a hose to a hydrant and ran it across the street.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. This is a developing story.

