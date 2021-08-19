Advertisement

COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinics continue statewide

FILE
FILE(KEYC Photo/Lauren Andrego)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Delta variant drives COVID-19 case numbers up in Kansas counties, statewide vaccination and testing efforts continue.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says with the increased presence of the Delta variant of COVID-19, statewide vaccine and testing clinics continue. It said the Delta variant threatens communities throughout the state and as the school year begins, health departments continue to offer vaccine clinics at local schools.

According to the KDHE, the clinics are part of a sustained effort to mobilize Kansans to get vaccinated or be tested to stop the spread of the virus. Regardless of vaccination status or if having been tested before, free testing is available to every Kansan.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variant is twice as infectious as the B. 117 variant, which was the previous dominant strain. It said the new variant appears to spread more quickly in communities that are not vaccinated.

Over the last few weeks, the KDHE said almost all patients that died from COVID-19 were unvaccinated. It said it is essential for residents to stay safe by continuing mitigation measures including social distancing and wearing face masks.

COVID-19 testing and vaccination events are as follows:

  • Johnson County
    • Friday, August 27, 2021
      • What: West Park Center, Vaccine Event
      • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
      • Where: West Park Center, 9780 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS
      • Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    • *Sunday, August 22, 2021*
      • What: Shawnee Mission School District, Vaccine Event
      • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
      • Where: Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W 71 St, Shawnee, KS
      • Hours: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
  • Leavenworth County
    • Saturday, August 28, 2021
      • What: United Methodist Church, Vaccine Event
      • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
      • Where: Bethel AME, 411 Kiowa St, Leavenworth, KS
      • Hours: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
  • Lyon County
    • Monday, August 23, 2021
      • What: ESU Block Party, Testing Event
      • Where: Welcome Back Block Party, 800-1100 Block of Commercial St, Emporia, KS
      • Hours: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
  • Reno County
    • Wednesday, August 25, 2021
      • What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event
      • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
      • Where: 700 N Walnut St, Hutchinson, KS
      • Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
  • Riley County
    • Tuesday, August 19, 2021
      • What: Be Able Community, Vaccine and Testing Event
      • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
      • Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS
      • Hours: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
    • Tuesday, August 24, 2021
      • What: Riley Co. Health Department, Testing Event
      • Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS
      • Hours: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
    • Friday, August 27, 2021
      • What: Riley Co. Health Department, Vaccine Event
      • Vaccines Offered: Johnson & Johnson
      • Where: Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS
      • Hours: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
  • Saline County
    • Friday, August 20, 2021
      • What: Ashby House Central Offices, Vaccine and Testing Event
      • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
      • Where: 204 S 8th St, Salina, KS
      • Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • Sedgwick County
    • Monday, August 23, 2021
      • What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event
      • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
      • Where: 2130 E 21st St, Wichita KS
      • Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:45 PM
    • Tuesday, August 24, 2021
      • What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event
      • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
      • Where: 1130 South Broadway St, Wichita, KS
      • Hours: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM
    • Monday, August 30, 2021
      • What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event
      • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
      • Where: 2130 E 21st St, Wichita KS
      • Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:45 PM
  • Wyandotte County
    • Thursday, August 19, 2021
      • What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event
      • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
      • Where: 736 Shawnee Ave, Kansas City, KS
      • Hours: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
    • Thursday, August 26, 2021
      • What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event
      • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
      • Where: 736 Shawnee Ave, Kansas City, KS
      • Hours: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

For more COVID-19 resources, click HERE.

COVID-19 Resources

