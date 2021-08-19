COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinics continue statewide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Delta variant drives COVID-19 case numbers up in Kansas counties, statewide vaccination and testing efforts continue.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says with the increased presence of the Delta variant of COVID-19, statewide vaccine and testing clinics continue. It said the Delta variant threatens communities throughout the state and as the school year begins, health departments continue to offer vaccine clinics at local schools.

According to the KDHE, the clinics are part of a sustained effort to mobilize Kansans to get vaccinated or be tested to stop the spread of the virus. Regardless of vaccination status or if having been tested before, free testing is available to every Kansan.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variant is twice as infectious as the B. 117 variant, which was the previous dominant strain. It said the new variant appears to spread more quickly in communities that are not vaccinated.

Over the last few weeks, the KDHE said almost all patients that died from COVID-19 were unvaccinated. It said it is essential for residents to stay safe by continuing mitigation measures including social distancing and wearing face masks.

COVID-19 testing and vaccination events are as follows:

Johnson County Friday, August 27, 2021 What: West Park Center, Vaccine Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer Where: West Park Center, 9780 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM *Sunday, August 22, 2021* What: Shawnee Mission School District, Vaccine Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer Where: Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W 71 St, Shawnee, KS Hours: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Leavenworth County Saturday, August 28, 2021 What: United Methodist Church, Vaccine Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna Where: Bethel AME, 411 Kiowa St, Leavenworth, KS Hours: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Lyon County Monday, August 23, 2021 What: ESU Block Party, Testing Event Where: Welcome Back Block Party, 800-1100 Block of Commercial St, Emporia, KS Hours: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Reno County Wednesday, August 25, 2021 What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 700 N Walnut St, Hutchinson, KS Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Riley County Tuesday, August 19, 2021 What: Be Able Community, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS Hours: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM Tuesday, August 24, 2021 What: Riley Co. Health Department, Testing Event Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS Hours: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Friday, August 27, 2021 What: Riley Co. Health Department, Vaccine Event Vaccines Offered: Johnson & Johnson Where: Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS Hours: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Saline County Friday, August 20, 2021 What: Ashby House Central Offices, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna Where: 204 S 8th St, Salina, KS Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Sedgwick County Monday, August 23, 2021 What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 2130 E 21st St, Wichita KS Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:45 PM Tuesday, August 24, 2021 What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 1130 South Broadway St, Wichita, KS Hours: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM Monday, August 30, 2021 What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 2130 E 21st St, Wichita KS Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:45 PM

Wyandotte County Thursday, August 19, 2021 What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna Where: 736 Shawnee Ave, Kansas City, KS Hours: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Thursday, August 26, 2021 What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 736 Shawnee Ave, Kansas City, KS Hours: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM



