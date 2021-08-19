City program helps homeless student families find stable housing during COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A City program has helped students and their families who may be homeless to find stable housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Topeka says public school student homelessness is a national crisis that affects over 1 million children in grades K-12. The City of Topeka, Topeka Public Schools and over 35 community partners are working to end student homelessness in the area through the Impact Avenues program.

According to the City, Impact Avenues reached over 200 families with over 520 children since it was launched in August 2019. This has made it possible for 73 families with 186 children to find a permanent housing solution.

Moreover, the City said 191 families found utility assistance that allowed them to remain stably housed, 108 individuals found mental health services, 61 families found transportation assistance and 31 families found legal help. It said 49% of families in the program were not employed at the start, and are now fully employed.

“Topeka is dedicated to ensuring that no student has to endure the burden and stigma that is associated with homelessness. Impact Avenues is a powerful force for good in Topeka and Shawnee County. Its skilled, innovative, and compassionate approach to student homelessness will continue to help families break the cycle of poverty through housing stability, educational attainment, and economic mobility for years to come,” said Corrie Wright, Division Director of Housing Services for the City of Topeka. “I am very proud that Impact Avenues has been able to help over five hundred children become housed, and continue to stay housed in its first two years. I’m excited to continue the important work and continue to help eradicate child homelessness in our community.”

According to the City, Impact Avenues is a replica of the nationally recognized Impact KCK program in Wyandotte Co. The program combines the skillful application of the Collective Impact Model for Community Change and the number of social service innovations to effectively serve homeless students and their families.

The City said Impact Avenues is a two-generation approach to addressing student homelessness and wraparound services to achieve its goals. Innovative social service practices include a single point of service, intensive case management provided by an Impact Navigator and connection with a permanent housing solution.

In addition, the City said effective management and continuous improvement are supported by developmental evaluation, a method that gives a real-time assessment of program outcomes, challenges and opportunities that further strengthen its effectiveness.

According to the City, a student is considered homeless if they do not have a fixed, regular or adequate nighttime residence. It said this includes living in cars, parks, public spaces, house sharing, couch surfing, living in motels or living in shelters.

To qualify for Impact Avenues, the City said a student is required to be referred through a school liaison. Children and families will get the support needed to gain stable housing and assistance with overcoming barriers like transportation, employment, financial literacy and healthcare.

According to the City, the community infrastructure organized by Impact Avenues made it possible to quickly respond to the needs of children and families as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Kansas. The response included services such as care calls to see if a family needs connections with financial resources to the delivery of food and other necessities.

The City said emergency relief has been extended to all families, not just those who are designated Impact Avenue families.

For more information about Impact Avenues, click HERE.

