Brady Morningstar joins KU men’s basketball staff

Kansas senior guard Brady Morningstar (12) is welcomed to the bench by coach Bill Self during...
Kansas senior guard Brady Morningstar (12) is welcomed to the bench by coach Bill Self during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, March 2, 2011. No. 2 Kansas defeated No. 24 Texas A&M 64-51. Morningstar had nine points. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Bill Self is adding another 2008 National Champion to his staff.

The Jayhawks announced Thursday Brady Morningstar has joined KU as the team’s video coordinator.

Morningstar comes to KU from Kansas City Kansas Community College, where he was an assistant for two years.

“I’m extremely excited for this opportunity to work under Coach Self and with the rest of the staff,” Morningstar said. “I learned so much from Coach when I was here as a player and took that knowledge with me when I went to play professionally and later when I went into coaching. I want to thank Brennen Shingleton at Texas Wesleyan and Brandon Burgette for giving me the opportunities to start my coaching career.”

Morningstar played at KU from 2006-2011. He was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection and was named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team his senior season.

Along with a national championship, Morningstar helped the Jayhawks to three Elite Eights, four Sweet 16s, five Big 12 regular season titles and four Big 12 Tournament championships.

“We’re all excited to bring Brady back to KU to be a part of our coaching staff,” Self said. “Brady was a very good player here and was a great teammate. I can’t wait to add his knowledge, feel and personality to our mix. He’s been around coaching basketball and training since he finished playing, and I anticipate he’s going to be a terrific addition to our staff.”

Self announced the addition of Jeremy Case to his staff on Monday.

