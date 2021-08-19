Advertisement

All federal pandemic unemployment programs expire in September

Gov. Kelly updates on KDOL
Gov. Kelly updates on KDOL
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Department of Labor said Thursday, all COVID-19 related federal unemployment programs will expire on Sept. 4, 2021, as required by federal law.

The following federal unemployment programs are affected:

  • Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides an additional $300 weekly payment for any claimant that is eligible for at least $1 of an underlying unemployment compensation.
  • Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for claimants who are unemployed as a direct result of COVID-19 and not eligible for regular unemployment compensation or PEUC, including those who are self-employed or are gig workers.
  • Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides an extension of benefits after a claimant exhausts regular unemployment compensation benefits.

The state said all claims for federal benefits for weeks of unemployment through the week ending Sept. 4, 2021, will be processed with United States Department of Labor (USDOL) guidance. Claimants are encouraged to continue to file weekly claims under these programs through the week ending Sept. 4, 2021, if they continue to be unemployed.

KDOL said if claimants are entitled to benefits from the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) and their claim is found to be eligible, they will be paid those funds even after the federal programs have expired.

“Once the federal benefit programs have ended the only unemployment insurance (UI) program will be regular state-funded UI. To qualify for regular UI benefits, claimants must have earned sufficient wages to be monetarily entitled to benefits,” said KDOL.

Find more information regarding Unemployment Rate Thresholds for Maximum Benefits for Regular UI here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde (far left), Jovan Pecina (left), Alan Alanis (center), Armando Nunez...
Five arrested for murder after leaving teen to die in burning car in 2017
Robert Davis
Lawrence man behind bars after stabbing dog, killing owner in Dillon’s parking lot
An early-morning fire caused an estimated $50,000 damage to a Topeka Pizza.
Fire at Topeka Pizza causes estimated $50,000 in damage
Emergency Disaster Declaration approved for Shawnee County
The CDC's COVID community transmission map showed 99 of 105 Kansas counties at substantial or...
Number of new COVID cases, hospitalizations in Kansas reaches late-January levels

Latest News

Crime Stoppers and the FBI are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of...
FBI, Crime Stoppers offer reward in string of Topeka armed robberies
FILE
LPD identifies victim of fatal stabbing in Dillon’s parking lot
FILE
COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinics continue statewide
FILE - Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in...
Sen. Marshall calls for accountability of U.S. military equipment that could fall into hands of Taliban
Courtesy: State Rep. Sara Walsh/Twitter
Mo. Rep. Sara Walsh’s husband dies after contracting COVID-19