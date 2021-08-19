All federal pandemic unemployment programs expire in September

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Department of Labor said Thursday, all COVID-19 related federal unemployment programs will expire on Sept. 4, 2021, as required by federal law.

The following federal unemployment programs are affected:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) , which provides an additional $300 weekly payment for any claimant that is eligible for at least $1 of an underlying unemployment compensation.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) , which provides benefits for claimants who are unemployed as a direct result of COVID-19 and not eligible for regular unemployment compensation or PEUC, including those who are self-employed or are gig workers.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides an extension of benefits after a claimant exhausts regular unemployment compensation benefits.

The state said all claims for federal benefits for weeks of unemployment through the week ending Sept. 4, 2021, will be processed with United States Department of Labor (USDOL) guidance. Claimants are encouraged to continue to file weekly claims under these programs through the week ending Sept. 4, 2021, if they continue to be unemployed.

KDOL said if claimants are entitled to benefits from the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) and their claim is found to be eligible, they will be paid those funds even after the federal programs have expired.

“Once the federal benefit programs have ended the only unemployment insurance (UI) program will be regular state-funded UI. To qualify for regular UI benefits, claimants must have earned sufficient wages to be monetarily entitled to benefits,” said KDOL.

Find more information regarding Unemployment Rate Thresholds for Maximum Benefits for Regular UI here.

