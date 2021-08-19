Airmen greet late TSgt. Wesley Kubie’s son on 1st day of school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Airmen from the 284th Air Support Operations Squadron stood outside Berryton Elementary School Tuesday morning to greet late TSgt. Wesley Kubie’s son on the first day of school.

TSgt. Kubie was killed in a military training accident at the Smoky Hill National Guard range on June 8th, 2021.

He was a staff sergeant at the time of his death and received the promotion to technical sergeant posthumously.

Berryton Elementary School posted photos of the heartwarming moment on their Facebook page.

The school wrote, “Airmen from the U.S. Air Force came to greet Sgt. Wesley Kubie’s son for his first day of school. Such a beautiful act of kindness from these men as they stepped up to support the Kubie family.”

