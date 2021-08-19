AG Schmidt: Texas abortion legal battle emphasizes importance of Value Them Both Amendment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A legal fight over D&E abortions in Texas has highlighted the importance of the Value Them Both Amendment, an amendment to remove the right to an abortion from the Kansas Constitution, according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit upheld a Texas statute as constitutional. He said the statute restricts dilation and evacuation abortions, which are commonly referred to as “dismemberment abortions.”

“Like Texas, Kansas has prohibited the method of abortion that involves the dismemberment of a living unborn child. So on behalf of Kansas, I joined in defense of Texas in this case, and yesterday we prevailed in the federal appellate court. This new federal decision underscores the importance of the Value Them Both Amendment to the state constitution that will be presented to Kansas voters in the August 2022 election.”

According to AG Schmidt, on Wednesday, Aug. 18, the 5th Circuit ruled that the Texas law does not violate the federal constitution.

On Dec. 9, 2020, the Kansas AG said he filed a brief in that case in support of Texas, and the Texas and Kansas arguments on Wednesday prevailed before the court.

In response, Schmidt said the Kansas Legislature has proposed an amendment to the Kansas Constitution which would make clear that it does not independently establish a right to abortion. He said that the proposed amendment, the Value Them Both Amendment, will be presented to Kansas voters in the August 2022 election.

Schmidt said his office has defended the constitutionality of the Kansas law and has also helped the Legislature craft the amendment.

