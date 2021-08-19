Advertisement

Abilene woman loses arm in crash that killed driver

Sadie Smith photo GoFundMe
Sadie Smith photo GoFundMe(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ABILENE, Kan. (JC Post) - Friends and family of an Abilene woman injured in a fatal Wednesday accident in Abilene have established a fundraiser to assist her as she heals.

According to the GoFundMe page, 19-year-old Sadie (Haase) Smith’s injuries included the loss of her left arm just below the elbow.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that just after 2a.m. Wednesday, a 2009 Nissan Altima driven by Kristen A. Teeters, 22, Abilene, was southbound on Brady Street in Abilene at a high rate of speed.

The driver failed to stop at the 14th Street intersection and lost control of the car. It then struck a curb, left the roadway at the 13th Street intersection, rolled and came rest on Hillside Street and partially on a private property.

Teeters was pronounced dead at the scene

EMS transported passengers identified as Smith, William V. Donahue, Jr., 21 and Mason J. Barnes, 20, both of Salina to Salina Regional Health Center. The driver and passengers in the Nissan were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.

