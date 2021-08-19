Advertisement

1st Infantry Div. honors Medal of Honor recipient with street renaming

By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley has recognized another Big Red One Medal of Honor recipient, as part of the Big Red One Year of Honor.

Soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division honored Private James W Reese on Wednesday, for his bravery and perseverance while serving during World War II, by renaming a street on the installation in his honor...

Private Reese ordered members of his squad to withdrawal and find safety, while he continued to stay in an exposed position, taking on heavy gunfire.

Private Reese was killed in action, but his bravery and determination regardless of the consequences, continue to be an inspiration to the US armed forces.

“This gives a visual depiction, and it helps capture the lives of victory, valor and virtue, that those who have gone before us have lived and it gives a visual remembrance for those of us present and future to emulate those actions.” 1st Infantry Division HHBN Division Staff, Major Justin Stewart says.

Private Reese made the ultimate sacrifice August 5, 1943, at Mt. Vassillio, Sicily, during World War II. Throughout 2021, the 1st Infantry Division is recognizing the 37 medal of honor recipients are part of the Year of Honor.

Washburn Rural aims to end State Title woes
1st Infantry Div. honors Medal of Honor recipient with street renaming