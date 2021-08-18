Wednesday forecast: Another seasonal day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The weather pattern remains the same today which means a similar day to what we’ve had so far this week, upper 80s-low 90s with isolated showers/storms in the afternoon.

The weather pattern changes to end the week which will lead to a chance of showers/storms for all of northeast Kansas. It’s still going to be a weather pattern where there will be a lot of dry time as well so we’re not talking about all day washouts Thursday or Friday. There may also be an uneven distribution of rainfall meaning some spots get less than 0.10″ while others may get closer to 1″.

A cold front Friday into Friday night will lead to relatively lower humidity Saturday but with the front moving back north as warm front Saturday night will increase the humidity again on Sunday. This looks to set-up a hot start to the work week.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S 5-15 mph. Isolated showers/storms are possible again east of HWY 75. Lightning would be the only hazard.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. WInds SE around 5 mph. There is a slight chance of a few showers/storms late but think the better chance of rain holds off until after sunrise.

Tomorrow: The chance of showers/storms exists all day but doesn’t mean it will rain all day at one specific location. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Winds S/SE 5-15 mph. Lightning would be the primary hazard.

Friday into Friday night continues the chance for showers/storms with a higher chance that some of the storms may produce hail and stronger winds especially when the cold front pushes through.

There does remain uncertainty on rain chances this weekend with one model leaving most of northeast Kansas mostly dry while the other model has a higher chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Will keep the 8 day with storms just Saturday night but we’ll continue to keep an eye on the details as we get closer.

Next week begins hot with a cold front pushing through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Taking Action:

Low chance for pop up showers/storms this afternoon mainly east of HWY 75 with lightning the only hazard. Stay weather aware by keeping an eye on the sky and radar.

While there is a better chance for more widely scattered rain Thursday and Friday, it’s still not to the point you need to cancel any outdoor activities you might be planning but have a Plan B just in case you need to alter plans.

Hail/wind threat with any storms Friday and Friday night (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

