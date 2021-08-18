USD 475 implements more intense cleaning protocols as classes resume

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary Co. Schools has implemented even more intense cleaning protocols as classes resume for the 2021-2022 school year.

As Geary County Schools USD 475 students return to classrooms for the school year, the District said its cleaning service provider, ABM, will take extra steps to ensure the safest learning environment is provided for students and staff.

According to the District, this includes using multiple different cleaning techniques and materials, which include switching from cotton towels and mp pads to microfiber.

“[Microfiber] is created from recycled bottles, so it’s very, very microscopic plastic instead of cotton, which absorbs. So, after a while the rags are dirty and the mops are dirty,” said Kurt Hauschild, regional director of operations for ABM and acting account manager for Geary County Schools USD 475. “Microfiber doesn’t absorb, it just traps. You can put microfiber pads in a bucket with chemicals and then you can change out a pad every room versus having to go back every three rooms and empty your bucket and refill it.”

Additionally, USD 475 said ABM will incorporate a touchless Kaivac restroom cleaning machine for every school, as well as an Unger window cleaner that will be able to reach the windows at each school.

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the region, Geary Co. Schools said ABM continues intense cleaning techniques put in place during the 2020 school year, which include using almost exclusively disinfectant to combat and clean the high-touch areas around the schools.

“Our staff is doing everything we’ve been taught to do to keep everybody as safe as we can,” Hauschild said. “We enjoy being here, and we enjoy the partnership we have with USD 475. We were very pleased with the success last year, looking forward to seeing that again this year.”

During the 2020 school year, the District said ABM partnered with Sterling Job Services to provide career opportunities for clients with special needs or who have difficulty finding a job.

“We considered it a success to the point where this year we’re going to try to incorporate more of their people,” Hauschild said. “They do the job really well, and it provides them with a place to go and a community. The schools have kind of taken that in and incorporated it, and it just creates an even better environment in the schools. It gives those folks an opportunity to have a job they may not be able to have.”

USD 475 said Hauschild will continue the partnership with Sterling for the 2021 school year and hopes to expand and work with other local companies to further the opportunity to other community members.

“Last year we were very successful,” Hauschild said. “The district, ABM, the partnership with all of the folks made last year a successful year, so I’m very excited to do that again this year.”

