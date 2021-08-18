USD 383: Quarantine, due to COVID-19 positive, determined on case-by-case basis

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in the Manhattan-Ogden school district will notice a change in protocols this school year when it comes to quarantining and isolation following a positive result from a COVID-19 test.

The district will address quarantines and positive COVID-19 tests on a case-by-case basis this year. District officials say there are more factors to consider this year -- including vaccination status, mask-wearing, and social distancing.

The district is working on providing remote access to students forced to quarantine -- but their primary goal is to keep students in school.

“Number one priority is, I’m going to say it again, it’s that 5 days of the week, in-person instruction, in a safe environment for our students and for us to all work together as a community to do everything we can to ensure that.” USD 383 Manhattan-Ogden Superintendent, Dr. Marvin Wade says.

Manhattan Ogden School district nurses are available to answer any questions parents have about the health and safety of students returning to the classroom this fall.

