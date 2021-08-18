Unarmed indiviudal arrested on Colmery O’Neil campus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center police arrested an unarmed man on the campus Wednesday morning.

VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System Chief of Communication Joseph Burks says a person was apprehended on the VA campus, he would not say what threats were made or at what building it occurred.

Burks said, “We are all in a stressful environment right now. With ongoing COVID-19 concerns and the recent news regarding the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, stress for our veterans can easily rise to a level of ‘needing help.’”

Burks says VA Police made the arrest, while Topeka Police was notified “to be in the area.” The incident is under investigation

He said as a medical organization, the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System is there to help any veteran going through a mental crisis about anything.

“While we are available for care, we must ask our veterans to be a partner in this care. The help we offer can only be provided if those in crisis are willing to receive it,” he said.

The VA Emergency Dept. is available 24/7 for any veteran in a crisis. The Veteran Crisis Line is also available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-8255 then press 1.

