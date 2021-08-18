Two-vehicle crash slows traffic on busy west Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash slowed traffic late Wednesday morning in west Topeka but resulted in no serious injuries, police said.

Emergency crews were sent around 11:30 a.m. to S.W. Huntoon and Ashworth, where the crash was reported. The scene was about two blocks east of S.W. Huntoon and Wanamaker.

Police were helping direct traffic around the crash scene.

The Topeka Fire Department also responded to the scene

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

