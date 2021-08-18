Advertisement

Two-vehicle crash slows traffic on busy west Topeka street

A two-vehicle crash near S.W. Huntoon and Ashworth slowed traffic late Wednesday morning in...
A two-vehicle crash near S.W. Huntoon and Ashworth slowed traffic late Wednesday morning in west Topeka but resulted in no serious injuries, police said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash slowed traffic late Wednesday morning in west Topeka but resulted in no serious injuries, police said.

Emergency crews were sent around 11:30 a.m. to S.W. Huntoon and Ashworth, where the crash was reported. The scene was about two blocks east of S.W. Huntoon and Wanamaker.

Police were helping direct traffic around the crash scene.

The Topeka Fire Department also responded to the scene

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

