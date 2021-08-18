Topeka leaders hope to find ways to improve city with survey

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka leaders want to keep the city successful in the years ahead; they hope a new satisfaction survey helps them tune in to hope feel about the city.

“When we have community input, you feel better about how you’re providing that service,” City Manager Brent Trout said.

“Knowing from an individual how they feel or how a group of individuals how they feel we’re doing is a much greater barometer for us to follow as we make our decisions.”

Trout said the results could be the root of change.

“It’ll show us where we need to put our priority, what are the citizens seeing that needs to be addressed more than another area,” he said.

“It’ll help us figure out as we consider budget decisions that we’re going to make how that’s going to be impacted.”

The first round of the survey went out to 400 residents. Terry Gooden was among those receiving it.

“I mainly was all about our emergency services and obviously the streets and I’m happy to see that they’re starting a lot of projects on the streets,” he explained.

Others agreed with his concerns about the streets.

“Streets are horrible, my shocks are dead on my car for the second time, pot holes are really bad,” said Sandy McLain, a 35-year-old resident.

“I was cruising down the sidewalks are uneven and it broke my chair that’s why I’m having to ride with my foot up,” explained Mark Kauffman, who gets around in a wheelchair.

“I wish there was more walkability it feels like most places at least where we’re living we need to get in the car and drive or maybe more clear bike paths as well,” said Carey Thrasher, who has lived in the city for a decade.

However, residents are hopeful about what’s to come.

“The cost of living is such a big draw I feel like more every year we’re seeing more fun things to do especially with kids, loving the downtown changes,” Thrasher said.

“It’s going to be nice that they’re going to be bringing back something like the basketball team possibly coming to Topeka as well as a football team,” said 32-year resident Larry Rector.

“That’ll give them an opportunity for places and things for people to do as a family to do.”

The survey will run through the end of September, with findings presented to the city council on November 16th.

Trout said they’re exploring a more wide-spread survey later.

