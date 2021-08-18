Topeka City Council discuss efforts to clean up run-down properties

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka wants to clean up run-down property and council members heard an update from the public health and safety committee on plans to make it happen.

From vacant properties to over grown vegetation, the committee says property and premises issues are a major problem in Topeka.

The committee is hoping to whittle down the current number of substandard properties to 500 or less. Councilwoman Karen Hiller says right now the list contains 4,300 properties.

Committee members say their goal is to reduce that number in the next five years by creating a collaborative effort from multiple departments to help clean up the community.

“We need to have an enforcement strategy and we need a catch up strategy that could involve volunteers from all over this community to help people get their foundations cleaned out, their fence rows cleared, and their alleys trimmed back with all the back yards and side yards overgrowth, it is a challenge but many people rather take on labor job than be on a committee.”

The committee plans to have several public input sessions in September to learn more about what neighborhoods need attention.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.