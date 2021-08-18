Toddler in car stolen from Missouri gas station found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 2-year-old girl who was in a car stolen from a Kansas City, Missouri, gas station has been found safe, police said.

Police said the girl was in the back of the car when it was stolen around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday from a gas station across from Central Park. The girl was found nearly two hours later in Kansas City, Kansas, after a woman called police to say a young child was in her backyard, police said.

Police said the girl was unharmed, and officers in Kansas City, Missouri, drove the mother to her child. The stolen car was found abandoned several blocks away.

Police said they were in the midst of issuing an Amber alert for the child when she was found.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.