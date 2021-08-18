Advertisement

Sen. Marshall: COVID booster shots will go further to prevent illness, death

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration increased access to COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for fully vaccinated Americans, Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the decision will go further to prevent illness and death.

“The FDA’s decision to authorize COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will go further in preventing severe illness and death for many Americans,” said Senator Marshall. “I urge all seniors and folks with underlying health conditions to consider getting this booster shot, but as always, please consult with your doctor to determine if a booster shot is right for you. Looking forward, I urge the FDA to remain committed to the expedited review of all available COVID-19 vaccines. With full FDA approval, health care providers will be able to better serve their patients in discussing the benefits of the vaccine, resulting in more shots in arms and our country defeating this virus sooner rather than later.”

In January of 2020, then-Congressman Marshall said he was the first member to sound the alarm on the House floor about the spread of COVID-19. As a doctor, he said he would later serve on the frontlines as a volunteer to treat patients in Wyandotte and Seward counties.

In April, Sen. Marshall said he led a group of doctors and healthcare providers in Congress to launch a public service campaign to boost COVID-19 vaccine participation. He has also been an avid supporter of advancing T-cell tests.

The announcement follows a letter he sent to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Becerra and FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock. The letter urged them to expedite full FDA approval of the vaccines to prioritize research on the effectiveness of booster shots.

“As a physician, I practice evidence-based medicine and rely on the FDA’s rigorous gold-level standards in ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of all medical products I use and prescribe,” said Sen. Marshall. “Full approval of the vaccines can help physicians and other health care providers better serve their patients in discussing the benefits of the vaccines, and the benefits of boosters for patients who might fail to generate a sufficient immune response. Thank you for considering this urgent request to quickly issue a full approval while remaining transparent and ensuring patient safety. I look forward to your reply.”

To read the full letter, click HERE.

