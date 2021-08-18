Advertisement

Riley Co. reports 1 new COVID-19 related death, 85 new cases in 1 week

FILE
FILE(CDC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has reported one new COVID-19 related death and 85 new positive cases in one week.

The Riley County Health Department says a 60-year-old woman who was unvaccinated passed away on July 30 at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka due to complications from COVID-19. It said she tested positive for the virus on July 8. Her death brings the county’s total COVID-related deaths to 53.

RCHD also said it identified 85 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 81 recoveries since its report on Aug. 11.

According to the Department, there have been a total of 107 positive cases from variants of concern since December of 2020.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan currently has eight patients with COVID-19 under its care and five of those are on ventilators in the ICU.

The Health Department said it continues to encourage residents to follow CDC guidance, which recommends masks be worn in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of 3-year-old Abiel Zapata Valenzuela filed a wrongful death lawsuit stating there...
Family files lawsuit in death of 3-year-old boy at Wichita dentist office
Joshua Jones, 32, sits outside a home in Ogden surrounded by two armed members of the Riley Co....
Suspect in multi-county manhunt captured in Ogden
An early-morning fire caused an estimated $50,000 damage to a Topeka Pizza.
Fire at Topeka Pizza causes estimated $50,000 in damage
FILE - Doctors and nurses at St. Luke Hospital in Kansas City say they are feeling the impact...
Kansas ties Missouri for state with highest COVID-19 death rate
An armyworm in a farm
Fall armyworm invasion seen in area lawns, farms

Latest News

FILE - A baby is hospitalized with RSV
Area doctors warn parents of early spike in RSV, say it could be deadly
Ascension Via Christi Hospital needs donations of fleece blankets
Sedgwick County hospitals move to ‘critical’ stage for COVID-19
FILE
Sen. Marshall: COVID booster shots will go further to prevent illness, death
FILE
Sheriff, school board undercut Kansas county’s COVID rules