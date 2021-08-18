Riley Co. reports 1 new COVID-19 related death, 85 new cases in 1 week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has reported one new COVID-19 related death and 85 new positive cases in one week.

The Riley County Health Department says a 60-year-old woman who was unvaccinated passed away on July 30 at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka due to complications from COVID-19. It said she tested positive for the virus on July 8. Her death brings the county’s total COVID-related deaths to 53.

RCHD also said it identified 85 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 81 recoveries since its report on Aug. 11.

According to the Department, there have been a total of 107 positive cases from variants of concern since December of 2020.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan currently has eight patients with COVID-19 under its care and five of those are on ventilators in the ICU.

The Health Department said it continues to encourage residents to follow CDC guidance, which recommends masks be worn in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.