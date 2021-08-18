Advertisement

Pharmacist charged with selling more than 100 COVID-19 vaccination cards online

Tangtang Zhao is accused of selling 125 authentic CDC vaccination cards.
Tangtang Zhao is accused of selling 125 authentic CDC vaccination cards.
By Gray New staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Authorities arrested a Chicago pharmacist Tuesday for allegedly selling dozens of COVID-19 vaccination cards on eBay.

Tangtang Zhao, 34, is accused of selling 125 authentic cards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to 11 buyers in March and April, the Justice Department said in a news release.

He charged customers around $10 per card, according to the department.

Zhao got the cards through his job as a licensed pharmacist working for “Company 1,” which the department describes as a pharmacy that distributed and administered COVID-19 vaccines at locations nationwide.

“Knowingly selling COVID vaccination cards to unvaccinated individuals puts millions of Americans at risk of serious injury or death,” Special Agent in Charge Emmerson Buie Jr. with the FBI’s Chicago Field Office said in the release.

“To put such a small price on the safety of our nation is not only an insult to those who are doing their part in the fight to stop COVID-19, but a federal crime with serious consequences.”

Zhao is charged with 12 counts of theft of government property. He could be sentenced to 10 years in prison for each count if he’s convicted.

Zhao was arraigned Tuesday. CNN reports he pleaded not guilty and was ordered by the judge to tell his employer he’d been indicted.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of 3-year-old Abiel Zapata Valenzuela filed a wrongful death lawsuit stating there...
Family files lawsuit in death of 3-year-old boy at Wichita dentist office
Joshua Jones, 32, sits outside a home in Ogden surrounded by two armed members of the Riley Co....
Suspect in multi-county manhunt captured in Ogden
FILE - Doctors and nurses at St. Luke Hospital in Kansas City say they are feeling the impact...
Kansas ties Missouri for state with highest COVID-19 death rate
Harley Maley (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Osage Co. deputies make drug arrest
A 79-year-old Tennessee woman was seriously injured when the box truck she was driving crashed...
Tennessee woman seriously injured in truck crash at South Topeka turnpike toll plaza

Latest News

Emporia Police launch new YouTube channel
Emporia Police launch new YouTube channel
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Ohio Amber Alert canceled; 6-week-old baby returned to mother
Fire causes estimated $50,000 damage to Topeka Pizza
Tropical Storm Fred turned into a depression and dumped several inches of rain across western...
Tropical Depression Fred threatens mudslides in New York